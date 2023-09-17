Economy 5G users up 50 percent in six months to June

The overall number of mobile data subscriptions rose by 1.6 million to hit 49.4 million up from 47.8 million at the start of the year. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By KABUI MWANGI

The number of mobile data subscribers added to the super-fast fifth-generation (5G) network almost doubled during the six months to June, increasing 49.9 percent to stand at 449,794 up from 299,904 at the close of December last year.

Data by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2022/23 points to an enhanced consumer appetite for high internet speeds in the wake of rapidly evolving technologies.

The data indicated that the overall number of mobile data subscriptions rose by 1.6 million to hit 49.4 million up from 47.8 million at the start of the year.

“4G technology recorded the highest number of subscriptions. This is an indication that Kenyans are embracing newer and more advanced mobile technologies that offer faster internet speeds, especially with the increasing demand for video streaming and downloading,” said CA in the report.

4G remains the most widely used network with 22.5 million subscribers up from 20.5 million as at the end of last year.

The 2G network’s subscription base, which comes second, increased marginally to 16 million from 15.9 million recorded in January while 3G dipped to 10.3 million from 11.1 million.

The 5G technology continues to be out of reach for a majority of mobile users since it runs on more expensive smartphones in addition to equally expensive data bundles.

Most 5G-ready phones, which include mid to high-end devices from technology firms such as Apple and Samsung, are priced from Sh25,000 to more than Sh150,000.

Consumers also pay higher Internet tariffs on 5G compared to those offered on 3G and 4G to reflect the billions of shillings spent by firms on the infrastructure upgrade.

Safaricom was the first in East Africa to commercially launch the 5G service last October following trials from March 2021 in major urban centres with increased data traffic.

