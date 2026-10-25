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Court halts Kenya Railways works on Wamatangi-linked land

Kimani Wamatangi in Parliament

Kiambu County Governor Kimani Wamatangi at Bunge Tower on Monday, February 23, 2026, appearing before the County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC), chaired by Senator Moses Kajwang, to respond to audit queries.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Wangui

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Environment and Land Court has stopped further construction and other dealings on disputed land near Nyayo National Stadium, protecting businesses associated with Kiambu Governor Paul Kimani Wamatangi pending determination of their Sh14 billion claim against Kenya Railways Corporation.

Justice Oscar Angote barred Kenya Railways, the police and other respondents from undertaking further construction, excavation, development, alteration or interference with property, a 0.5723-hectare parcel off Lang’ata Road.

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