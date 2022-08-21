Technology App connecting gig job clients with service providers

By COLLINS OMULO

A Kenyan firm has developed an application (app), making it easier for freelance gig job providers to connect with service providers.

LetaWera is an online job marketplace application that hit the market in June this year and offers a variety of home services including beauty and grooming, spa and massage, haircuts, deep cleaning, plumbing, laundry, carpentry, delivery, and appliance repairs.

LetaWera chief executive officer and co-founder, Willy Tanui said the app bridges the gap between customers and service providers. He added that the platform helps customers book reliable service providers for their home and casual corporate work.

Currently, about 300 service providers and 200 customers have signed up to the platform.

It offers service providers the ease of getting customers at their convenience, digitising gig work to a wider pool of market online as well as access to different incentives such as insurance, supplies, and training courses that will help break business and occupational barriers.

On the other hand, users are able to know service pricing before booking, vet and regularly review service providers for quality and also get quality service from the nearest service provider.

“The app was inspired by the challenges people faced accessing services during the Covid-19 pandemic when movement was limited yet trusting random people was difficult. So with three other colleagues, we came up with the app to provide such services at one’s comfort,” Mr Tanui explained.

The App, available on Google Play and Apple App Stores, comes versions; one for service providers – LetaWera providers and the other for users – LetaWera customers.

Service providers sign up by uploading their details, which are then matched with available records before one is allowed to post their services on the platform.

“Joining the platform and posting services is free but we benefit from the transactional commission we charge. We deduct 15 percent from service providers when they are paid for each service. The fee is inclusive of digital tax,” said Mr Tanui.

He explained they have simplified the process and usability of the app by incorporating the use of mobile application, SMS, mobile, and offline payment systems to attract and reach more users. Further, a customer can search by service category and location, review listed providers then book a service.

“We are currently improving the app to provide basic stuff like insurance and NSSF once we are able to connect to government institutions.”

