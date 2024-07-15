April phone, laptop imports hit Sh4.9bn

Kenyans imported a record Sh4.9 billion worth of telecommunication equipment in April this year, the highest ever in a single month since the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) started recording data on this category of shipments in January 2017.

The value of shipments in April 2024 marks a 58 percent increase from the Sh3.1 billion worth of gadgets brought into the country in the same month last year, reflecting increased use of such devices as more become tech-savvy.

The latest data from KNBS reveals that imports of the devices more than doubled from the Sh2.4 billion recorded in March this year, rising from a slump of Sh1.5 billion in June last year.

This comes amidst growing internet usage and smartphone penetration in the country, pointing to an increasingly tech-savvy population in the wake of digital transformation, positioning Kenya as a prime market for such equipment on the continent.

Technology and innovation experts attribute the growing ICT equipment imports to the country’s growing youthful population, who are arguably more tech-savvy than older generations and more innovative as more businesses and service providers go digital.

Tim Dagori, a technology lawyer, argues that in addition to growing internet penetration and innovation, the latest surge in telecommunication equipment imports can also be attributed to the rise of remote work that came with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Covid-19 accelerated things like remote working and e-learning that in turn led to demand for digital devices,” he said.

“It made participation in the online space not just important but urgent. It is how Kenyans connected, shopped, worshipped, worked, and attended school. This has become the norm now, with many adopting a hybrid approach post-Covid” Mr Dagori, who is also a former director at innovation incubation centre iHub added.

Beyond the online shift, technology is now increasingly accessible to Kenyans as well, and this is also significantly contributing to Kenya’s growth as a market for telecommunication devices internationally.