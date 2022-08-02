Technology Biden envoy to Kenya eyes stronger tech ties

By BRIAN NGUGI

President Joe Biden’s new envoy to Kenya Meg Whitman arrived in the country this week amid a full in-tray which includes a plan to push for increased business for American tech giants in Kenya.

The US Embassy in Nairobi in an update posted on its Twitter on Monday confirmed the arrival of Ms Whitman. “Welcome to Kenya Ambassador Whitman!” read the post that was accompanied by a photo of Ms Whitman being welcomed at the US Embassy by outgoing Chargé d’Affaires Eric Kneedler.

Head of a diplomatic mission is considered as having taken up their functions in the receiving State when they have presented their credentials to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the receiving State, or State House or the Presidency in Kenya’s case.

Ms Whitman, an American billionaire who cut her teeth in California’s Silicon Valley, amassing a Sh575 billion fortune, told American lawmakers recently her plan that will see the US possibly overturn the dominance of Chinese firms, includes linking American tech giants such as Facebook, Apple and Alphabet’s Google to local deals.

“Kenya is well-positioned to be an African leader in information technology, telecommunications, and mobile banking and is open to partnering with the United States,” she said.

