Technology City hall eyes new platform to ease access to vital data

By LYNET IGADWAH

More by this Author Summary In recently published tender documents, City Hall is seeking a tech firm to deploy the new Relational Database Management System.

The platform is part of the City Hall’s ICT transformation agenda aimed at utilising technology to improve citizen service delivery, increase efficiency and enhance revenue collection.

The county government is also seeking to cash in on the sharp appreciation of land in Nairobi over the past two decades on an increased appetite for real estate deals.

Nairobi County government is looking to migrate its payroll and property data to a more user-friendly platform in a bid to seal revenue loopholes and boost service delivery.

In recently published tender documents, City Hall is seeking a tech firm to deploy the new Relational Database Management System. Currently, anyone looking for such information has to navigate huge volumes of manual data in different places for verification, making due diligence a headache.

“To this regard, the urgency to bring into operational status the legacy system and to migrate it to a more user-friendly platform is emphasized,” reads the notice.

Land rates are the top own-source revenue earner at City Hall, accounting for about 25 percent of revenue the county government collects. The county government is also seeking to cash in on the sharp appreciation of land in Nairobi over the past two decades on an increased appetite for real estate deals.

Land prices started rising in 2003 after a new government came to power promising change following a 24-year Kanu era characterised by a poor investment climate. The price of an acre of land in Nairobi’s Upper Hill business district ballooned to Sh552 million from Sh120 million in 2010 and Sh50 million in 2002, property dealers say.

City Hall has also grappled with huge wage bills that have resulted in ballooning pending bills and staff strikes. Salaries and wages have been surpassing the stipulated 35 percent of the total budget, leading to cuts on allocation for development programmes.

To reduce the wage bill, the county has set aside Sh50 million to fund a voluntary early retirement package for its staff aged 50 and above.