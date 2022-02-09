Technology Digital game to help children ward off online predators

By Wangu Kanuri

In a bid to contribute towards the safety of children as they browse the internet, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) in partnership with Usiku Games have launched a game dubbed Cyber Soljas.

The game, targeting children aged four to 14, was launched on Tuesday as the world marked Safer Internet Day.

Cyber Soljas has five levels’ namely cybercrime, identity theft, fake news, catfishing and cyberbullying. It is aimed at guiding the children through a maze of potential dangers online and enabling them to protect their identity, personal data, and recognise sites containing harmful content.

The game also seeks to enable children develop a critical approach towards information found on the internet.

Data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), show that 20.6 million Kenyans aged three and above own a mobile phone, with 6.1 million of these gadgets in the hands of youth aged between 25 and 34 who hold devices.

About 4.5 million mobile phones are owned by youths aged between 18 and 24 while 44,777 devices are in the hands of children aged three to four.

Mercy Wanjau said the Communications Authority has adopted “a multi-stakeholder” approach to ensure that children and future generations are protected and empowered to thrive in digital environments.

“Impacts range from threats to protection of personal data and privacy to harassment and cyberbullying, harmful online content, grooming for sexual purposes, and sexual abuse and exploitation,” said Ms Wanjau who was speaking on behalf of CA Director General Ezra Chiloba during the launch of the game.

Maureen Mwaniki, Director, Women in Technology at Huawei Kenya, said the private sector has a crucial responsibility in ensuring a safer internet for all, especially innocent children.

With the theme “Together for a better internet: All fun and games exploring respect and relationships online,” Cyber Soljas is intended to promote a safer online realm for children.