DStv increases prices by 8.6pc, blames rising costs of content

MultiChoice's DSTV mobile transmission vehicle. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BRIAN NGUGI

MultiChoice Kenya has increased its DStv and GOtv charges by up to 8.61 percent in response to rising operation costs, the pay television company said yesterday.

The higher charges for its various bouquets, which will become effective from September 1, will see adjustments of between five percent and 8.61 percent for both DStv and GOtv customers. Some GOtv bouquets will remain unaffected.

“DStv has over the past year absorbed increased content costs and foreign exchange impacts, due to the weakening Kenya shilling…,” said MultiChoice Kenya managing director Nancy Matimu in a statement.

“Africa’s most-loved storyteller has considered the rate of consumer inflation and current economic pressures facing Kenyans when considering its annual price adjustments.”

Customers on DStv Premium tariff plan will pay Sh8,900 per month from the previous Sh8,400 in the new rates.

Subscribers to the Compact Plus tariff plan will pay Sh5,500 from Sh5,100.

Those on the Compact tariff plan will pay Sh3,000 from Sh2,800 while those on the DStv access package will pay Sh1,150 from Sh1,050.

GOtv Supa customers will have to pay an extra Sh100 to access their channels. Currently, they are paying Sh1,499 monthly. Those on the GOtv Max bouquet will pay Sh1,249 from Sh1,150.

Customers on lower bouquets such as GOtv Plus and GOtv Value will pay an additional Sh60 and Sh40 every month respectively. They are currently paying Sh870 and Sh550 respectively.

The firm has in the last three years increased charges on its bouquets citing increased operational costs.

MultiChoice and other entertainment providers were big beneficiaries of lockdowns brought by the pandemic.

PayTV firms, however, face the challenge of piracy and competition from online platforms such as Netflix and Youtube.

GOtv is one of the most popular entertainment brands in the country, catering to the middle class with cut-price packages.

GOtv Kenya's subscriber base declined seven percent in the year ended March, according to earlier disclosures by its parent firm.

Runaway inflation seeping into the Kenyan economy is sending a chill through investors after major retailers reported people are cutting back on buying bigger-ticket items as well as overall spending as they try to get by.

