DStv limits streaming to single device at a time

The move to limit streaming to one device at a time will make it harder for subscribing customers to share or sell their viewing rights to others.

The company does not charge extra for customers using streaming services on up to two devices in Kenya at the moment.

Pay TV brand DStv will limit streaming services to only one device in a decision aimed at curbing fraud and revenue loss from customers reselling their viewing rights or giving them to others for free.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to counteract password sharing and piracy, while continuing to bring you the best viewing experience, we will be introducing measures to limit concurrent streaming,” the company said.

“We will not limit the number of people using a login, however, we are limiting (to one) the number of people who can stream at the same time.”

The number of devices registered for streaming will not be affected. Customers are allowed four registered devices for streaming and still have the option to download content on selected devices for offline viewing as a way to allow for more than one family member to enjoy DStv at the same time.

DStv allows existing customers to link their accounts to online streaming platforms that can be accessed through an application as well as on a website, enabling customers to view their favorite channels at home or elsewhere.

DStv charges Sh8,400 under its premium package, Compact Plus (Sh5,100), Compact (Sh2,800), Family (Sh1,500) and Access (Sh1,050).

Besides seeking to keep its content among paying customers, DStv has also been fighting piracy of its sports content which some people access online.

Streaming companies have been grappling with how to deal with users who share log-in information with others, denying them revenues from the group of people who view the content for free or pay a fee to the subscribing clients.

Subscription video-on-demand service Netflix last year, for instance, said it will take a firmer stance against people sharing account passwords, testing a feature that prompts non-paying viewers to buy a subscription.

