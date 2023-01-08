Technology Firm's tech powers service transformation in counties

By LYNET IGADWAH

For Japheth Tonui, his cow and calf would not have survived were it not for the swift arrival of a veterinary.

The Nandi resident followed his wife’s advice and dialled a short code advertised by the county government after the cow’s placenta erupted just before delivery.

The toll-free number he called landed at the county’s contact centre where emergency concerns for farmers are attended to.

GoIP the technology firm behind the Go-Experience software at the centre says this personalised attention generates data sets that assist the county in decision-making.

“People are increasingly looking for personalised experiences as regards the services they require and this interaction generates vital data for organisations,” said Felix Mulei, a director at GoIP.

A contact centre goes beyond simply handling calls. It reaches customers on their preferred channels including emails, webchats and social media interactions.

GoIP was founded in 2015 through an incubation and acceleration programme at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Industrial and Technology Park.

Aside from offering transformational service to the agriculture sector in Nandi County, the tech firm has deployed similar solutions in the Tharaka Nithi County health sector.

The contact centre at the National Authority for Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) is also powered by the GoIP software, allowing drug addicts to seek help.

“If you dial the 1119 shortcode you will land on Nacada where cyber counselling services are offered,” said GoIP founder and CEO Emmanuel Simiyu.

The Nacada contact centre has counsellors on the other end of the line assisting drug addicts and referring them for rehab.

A report is generated and this offers vital data that enables the agency to gather information such as which age group is mostly addicted and to which particular drug.

GoIP recently unveiled the sixth version of its software which unlike the previous ones allows users to enjoy it the same day they sign up.

This latest version is multi-tenant meaning that if the client is a group of companies, it can buy the contact centre once and share it amongst the different companies or organisations it operates.

It also has microservices meaning that voice service, the back end, the user interface and the SMS side are independent of each other, which significantly reduces the chances of failure.

“What this means is that we can handle customers with high availability requirements such as 911, 999, hospitals and telcos,” explained Mr Simiyu.

The framework used in the GoExperience software is similar to the one in use by tech giants such as Google, Netflix, and Microsoft.

“This is because our plan is to go beyond the Kenyan market and compete with providers serving the Asian and the American markets,” he said.

