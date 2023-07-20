Technology Intricacies of managing a social media brand image

Social media offers organisations a chance to demonstrate good customer care to those who seek assistance or share concerns. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By NJERI KAGWE

In today’s digital age, Bill Gates’ quote, ‘If your business is not on the internet, it will be out of business’ holds more truth than ever before.

With the growing need to increase their online presence, brands must effectively manage their image on the same platforms to safeguard their reputation.

Social media has become indispensable for brands to reach and engage with customers. Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter have billions of users providing brands with a chance to directly link with their target audience, engage with them and gather feedback, which can help foster brand loyalty in the long run.

A 2022 Digital Advertising Report by Statista projected that global social media Ad spending would hit $268 billion this year clearly demonstrating the growing marketing preference by brands to be where their audience is.

But it is not just about how much you invest. The aspect that brands can’t overlook is how to develop authentic connections with their audiences.

To this end, social media platforms excel at humanising brands. For instance, videos showing glimpses of how products are made and the people behind the brands deepen connections with consumers, and strengthen brand loyalty.

Social media also offers organisations a chance to demonstrate good customer care to those who seek assistance or share concerns.

Brands that respond promptly and effectively enhance the overall customer experience.

There are powerful features such as Facebook’s Market Place, and WhatsApp Business designed to address business needs such as targeting customers based on different demographics and creator tools equipped with advanced camera features, extensive music libraries, and special effects that simplify the process of creating engaging content.

Influencer marketing has also grown exponentially within a short span due to social media prominence.

Personalities with substantial following collaborate with brands, leveraging their wide reach to recommend brands.

However, it is important to recognise that adopting social media as a communication channel requires more than just a brand’s presence online.

Like all communication, it should be a deliberate, planned and sustained effort.

Ms Kagwe is a communication consultant at Communicis.

