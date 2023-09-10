Technology Kenyans snap up latest Sh300,000 Samsung foldable phones despite harsh economy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at the Samsung Store at Sarit Centre on September 14, 2022. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

Wealthy Kenyans have bought 17,000 pieces of Samsung foldable smartphones, defying the harsh economic times where spending is thought to have reduced drastically.

Samsung Electronics says it has sold up to 17,000 pieces of its Galaxy foldable smartphones in the Kenyan market since the local introduction of the gadgets in August 2018, pointing to an enhanced appetite for luxurious products.

The phones, now in their fifth generation in the series, retail at between Sh150,000 to Sh300,000 and offer unique experiences for users with sleek and compact designs, vast customisation options and powerful performance abilities.

The current series of foldables in the Kenyan market, unveiled about three weeks ago, is the Galaxy Z Fold 5 whose price ranges between Sh210,000 and Sh290,000.

Charles Kimari, the director of Samsung Electronics East Africa Mobile Experience Division, told Business Daily that in the three weeks, the firm has fulfilled 40 percent above the pre-order of 4,500 pieces, meaning they have sold at least 5,400 gadgets.

The Z Fold 5 series succeeded the Z Fold 4 that was introduced into the market late last year, maintaining the Samsung foldable tradition in its design.

A notable upgrade in the transition is the switch from the U-shaped hinge to a water droplet hinge which makes the crease less visible from the display and makes the folding actually close flat. This makes it thinner and lighter.

The latest gadget comes in different colours including Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender while the Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream.

The foldable phones, most popular among Generation Z (buyers in their mid-20s) who are social media content creators, are preferred because of their ability to flip into different positions thus eliminating the pain point of users needing additional accessories such as tripods when filming.

Brands rivalling Samsung in the foldables market in Kenya include Techno with Techno Phantom V Fold and Techno Phantom V Flip as well as Oppo with Oppo Find N2 Flip and Oppo FindN3.

