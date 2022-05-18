Technology LG new laptop models enter the market

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

LG has this year announced to deploy AI on a wide range of home appliances and consumer electronics to offer customers improved services.

LG Electronics has launched a new set of premium laptops which feature seven new models, targeting people on the move.

The laptops have been equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) security, sleek and ultra-light designs, and innovative software and the latest hardware for portability while extending the digital workspace.

The new models are gram 17 (17Z90Q), gram 16 (16Z90Q), gram 15 (15Z90Q), gram 14 (14Z90Q), gram 2-in-1 (16T90Q and 14T90Q), and the series’ first-ever portable monitor, +view for LG gram (16MQ70).

The 2022-gram series honours the brand’s identity and heritage with supreme portability, outstanding performance, and optimized user experiences,” said Seo Young-Jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

LG said the gadgets are “Ideal for dynamic people on the move,” noting that LG gram products are designed to maximise productivity no matter where you are or what you’re working on.”

The announcement was made at the CES 2022 tech exhibition — formerly a consumer electronics show— which is the world’s most influential tech exhibition.

Last year, the firm introduced an AI washing machine.