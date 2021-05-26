Technology Liquid Telecom rebrands as it goes hi-tech

By BONFACE OTIENO

Liquid Telecom, formerly known as Kenya Data Networks (KDN), has unveiled its new brand identity-changing its name to Liquid Intelligent Technologies (LIT).

The group-wide rebrand is meant to project its transformation from being a telecommunications and digital services provider to a full one-stop-shop technology group.

The rebrand to LIT highlights the organisation's expansion of its cloud business, cyber security services, and other technologies added to its existing telecoms and connectivity capability.

This strategic rebrand also reflects Liquid's new digital-first product offerings, enabling employees and customers to interact with each other digitally irrespective of the time or location.

It aims to expand its managed services offerings to drive and ensure successful adoption of digital tools to re-imagine customers’ businesses and how they work and connect.

The firm boasts an extensive digital infrastructure network in Africa spanning over 73,000 kilometres.

It has been aggressively expanding into new territories including Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We are now excited to be executing our vision of bringing new technological opportunities to the market with a highly differentiated product set supported by our existing infrastructure and digital innovation,” said Nic Rudnick, Group Chief Executive Officer, Liquid Intelligent Technologies in a statement Wednesday.