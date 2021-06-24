Technology M-Pesa adds feature to request cash from users

A user with the latest mySafaricom App. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

More by this Author

M-Pesa subscribers have the option to request cash from other users through a new app that seeks to broaden the use of mobile money platform.

Safaricom #ticker:SCOM launched M-Pesa Super app that will enable mobile money users ask for money from friends, family or people who owe them money.

M-Pesa users on the app will also send money to multiple users of the mobile service, pay for insurance and buy tickets for bus, train and concerts through an app that can be accessed without internet.

M-Pesa, which allows users to send and receive cash, and pay for goods and services even on basic feature phones, has powered Safaricom’s earnings in recent years.

The telco is also seeking commercial launch of three products dubbed Bima (Insurance), Mali (mobile savings) and a unit trust investment product.

This is part of efforts to grow the mobile money platform beyond sending and receiving cash, tapping loans as well as paying for goods to include insurance and wealth management.

“We have innovated and created a request money feature that came from our existing service, ‘please call me’. Now you can do a please call me on M-Pesa app. Once a user requests, the recipient is able to see who is requesting the money, the amount and authenticate once for the other to receive,” said Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, managing director, M-Pesa Africa.

“In response to the digital shift, we re-designing the entire M-Pesa experience to reflect how we live our life today and in future.”

Users will now be able to send money to multiple users through a single transaction.

The app will allow users to select different recipients from the phone book, transfer similar or different amount of money and authenticate at one go with PIN or use of biometric.