‘I never borrow or lend money’: The CEO shaped by his father’s lessons on life and finance

The answer to life, according to Paras Shah, is in family and work. Family, because he left Kenya at 18, and by the time his father passed on, he realised he’d never spent enough time with him. “I think he was stressed about many things,” he says, “and I’d have asked him how I could have helped him deal with that stress.” Work because that’s all he’s ever known. Returning to Kenya at the tail end of the Moi era. Selling cloth at his father’s shop along River Road. It is there, in downtown Nairobi, where he learned more about resilience than any highbrow MBA could ever teach him.

Now he’s 52 and the managing partner at Bowmans. “There is a history of poor health in my family, so I’m careful to control what I can,” he says. He gave up smoking. Drinks very little, sleeps well. He wants to leave something that will outlive him. The philosophy: Don’t do it for the income; do it for the outcome.





How has it been to maintain a career over such a long period of time?

If you don't enjoy doing something, you will probably do something else. The fact that I've been doing this pretty much all my adult life is because I've enjoyed it thoroughly. I'm very passionate about it; I enjoy the pressure and the action, and every day is a different challenge, which is exciting. It's been a very fulfilling, rewarding, and enjoyable 30 years, and I hope to continue for a few more.





What would you say keeps your career moving through those periods?

A few things. First, the work that we do has a silent but significant impact on society, business, the country, and the development of the legal system. It's rewarding to know you have played a role in that. Second is the people aspect, specifically mentoring and training young people. As lawyers, part of our job is to train others, as you can't do everything on your own. Over 30 years, I've had the privilege to train dozens of good lawyers who are now thriving across the profession, and it’s very fulfilling and rewarding that you have had an impact on someone's life. Third is our clients and global exposure. I enjoy meeting people from all over the world, travelling for work, and learning from different backgrounds and cultures.

Lastly, we do a lot of work that impacts communities and social welfare. It's fantastic to see the impact we have through pro bono work, direct giving, and funding education. Personally, and through our firm, I've had the privilege of funding dozens of children through school and university. When you see them succeed, you realise you can change a whole family or village by impacting someone positively.

Bowmans Kenya Managing Partner Paras Shah at his office in Nairobi on September 10, 2026. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Did you get a head start that made a difference in your life?

There are no head starts in life. You have to work very hard to achieve whatever you want; there are no shortcuts.

There is an element of being in the right place at the right time, but if you are passionate and work hard, success is a byproduct. I tell young people not to focus strictly on money or status; just do what you have to do, enjoy doing it positively, and success will automatically follow. I’ve never negotiated a salary; I only tell them to pay me what they think is fair because I know I will prove myself and get better.

Where luck plays a role is being in the right place at the right time. I was fortunate to work in England early in my career, where I learned a lot. I returned home to Kenya in 1999 at the end of the Moi era, and my career really took off at the start of the Kibaki era, which opened up immense economic opportunities for our country.





What has this life cost you?

Life is always about trade-offs. If you put in the hours at work, you are sacrificing time elsewhere. In the first 15 years of my career, I unfortunately sacrificed a lot of family time. But I remained deliberate about my family; that is, my wife and my two daughters. I found time for school events, and I picked up and dropped my children at school every single day. I simply worked long hours before and after. You find balance by eliminating non-essential priorities, like going out drinking, which I realised early on was mostly a waste of time. I use my time wisely.





Turning 52, what anxieties do you have about the second half of your life?

First is health and ensuring I remain healthy for the next phase. My father died at 56, and there is a history of poor health in my family, so I am very careful to control what I can control.

Second, I am anxious about the world we are facing, particularly the rapid decline in values and integrity, as well as the unchecked impact of technology and AI on human lives. I worry about the world my children will inherit.

Finally, I am very anxious about our country. Society as we know it feels broken. Corruption is rife, honesty is rare, and bad behaviour is rampant. Our generation has failed in leadership, and I hope the younger generation can help change the status quo.

Bowmans Kenya Managing Partner Paras Shah at his office in Nairobi on September 10, 2026. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Your father died at 56, and you are 52 now. Does that change how you think about death?

I am not scared of death at all. I have experienced death too many times of people close to me, some in tragic circumstances. One of my friends was shot by thugs, and another died in an accident.

As a Jain [a follower of Jainism, an Indian religion], we believe in reincarnation, so I don't look at this single life as the end. The soul carries on in different shapes and forms, and as long as you do good in this life, you will hopefully have a good next incarnation. I don't fear death itself; I only care about planning responsibly for the impact my absence would have on my family.





What do you wish you could have asked your dad as you approach 56?

I left Kenya at 18, so I didn't get to spend as much time with him as an adult before he passed away. I would have asked him for more advice on parenting, responsibility, and how to better manage life's stresses. I think he was stressed about many things, and I would have asked him how I could have helped him deal with that stress.





Are you the kind of father you set out to be?

I have tried to give my daughters the best education, experiences, love, shelter, and opportunities, the things I didn't always have in my own childhood. Most importantly, I have given them my time and taught them core values like honesty, integrity, respect, and responsibility.

On the fun side, we travel a lot as a family. I've taken them to a new country every year so they learn about different cultures and broaden their horizons. I hope I’ve been a fun, caring, loving, and responsible father.





What has brought the most meaning to your life so far?

My family and my work. I live for those two things, and both have given me immense happiness, purpose, and fulfillment.





Has your definition of success changed?

When you start out, success is somewhat materialistic, earning a certain income or buying things. That is natural when you are aspiring. As you grow older, those things become less important. With age, my definition of success has become much more about my impact on others rather than material goods: taking care of the 200 people at our firm, mentoring young lawyers, supporting worthy causes, and contributing to society. Money is just a byproduct. If you keep your needs modest, you don't need that much.

I also define success by how many other people’s successes I have contributed to through mentoring and teaching or contributing to their education. And lastly, health is success; if I am healthy at 52, I consider myself successful in that regard. It becomes even more important as you get older. [chuckles]





What makes a life memorable and worth living?

Experiences, both good and bad. Bad experiences teach us resilience and how to deal with hardship. Without them, you won't be strong enough to survive. Good experiences come from travelling, meeting people from different walks of life, and finding joy in your daily work.





What small change has led to the biggest difference in your life?

I was very impatient before. I used to react a lot. Now I don't react that much. And that comes with age and experience. In the last few years, I have shed some bad habits to make myself healthier. I exercise; I gave up smoking and drink very little. I sleep very well. But you know, when you are young, you have to drink, and you have to enjoy [chuckles].





What loss or failure has shaped your perspective on life?

The loss of my father was the biggest turning point in my life. At age 20, living independently in London, I suddenly had to grow up overnight and take financial responsibility for my extended family. Our family business was facing bankruptcy, so I returned to Kenya and had to run my father’s cloth shop on River Road in Nairobi for two years while working on the side. I was hustling hard, sweeping floors, opening and closing the shop, and bargaining over shillings. It was tough, but running that shop taught me more about resilience, honesty, business, and responsibility than any MBA ever could.

Bowmans Kenya Managing Partner Paras Shah at his office in Nairobi on September 10, 2026. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

How did that affect your approach to finance and life?

My father was fun, boisterous about life, and loved to laugh loudly, as I do. But he also carried much stress, which I hope I don’t. I learned to be deeply conservative about financial planning. I never borrow money, I never lend money, and I don't take foolish financial risks. I’ll give money, but I never lend money. I learned that from his mistakes. I just work hard, save safely, and live without financial anxiety.





What would constitute a failure in fatherhood for you? Failure would be if my daughters ever lost the core values I’ve taught them, especially integrity, honesty, and trust.





What incomplete business do you still hope to finish?

I would like to formally teach at a school or university at some point in my life.





Stripped of all your titles, who are you to yourself?

I’m a simple, fun-loving individual who likes watching TV, reading, travelling, and spending time with my family.





What has success taught you about what is worth wanting?

Humility. Success can easily go to your head and make you treat people disrespectfully. Remaining humble while being successful is essential.





When you look back at your life, what do you hope you will feel was worth it?

The positive impact I’ve had on other people’s lives.



