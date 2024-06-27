Normal speeds restored on Seacom Internet cable

Digital infrastructure firm Seacom has restored normal services on its Internet cable that lost capacity on Tuesday, affecting the quality of services to some of its corporate customers.

Seacom said in an email response that the outage had been resolved and that normalcy had been restored by the early hours of Wednesday.

“A few of our corporate customers experienced degradation of their IP/MPLS services(Internet Protocol Multi-Protocol Label Switching) due to capacity lost on a few of the cables through which Seacom powers its corporate customers. The services were back to normal level in the early hours of Wednesday, 26 June,” stated the firm Thursday.

Router labels

IP MPLS is a routing system that enables fast data switching from one node to the next based on the assigned router labels.

Government sources that had earlier suggested that some alleged saboteurs keen to discredit the administration might have taken advantage of the situation to orchestrate infrastructural damages.

Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Prof Edward Kisiang’ani had in a phone interview on Wednesday told the Business Daily that the government was still yet to establish the real cause of the disruption.

“The disruption could have been brought about by a number of things but we’re still yet to establish and narrow down to the exact cause. It could be technical hitches but there could also be characters out there carrying out sabotage to discredit the government, which is very easy,” he said.

Slow speeds

At around 4 pm Tuesday, Kenyans took to social media to lament about slowing Internet speeds while social media platform X (formerly Twitter) remained inaccessible as towards the evening.