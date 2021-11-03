Technology Smart onboarding key to app success

By MBUGUA NJIHIA

Hardly anyone starts with active customers, at the very least not when the product or service is fresh.

Potential customers are increasingly wary of requests for personally identifying data made by apps and platforms.

Employ various messaging channels and touchpoints to inform, reward and upsell.

Ideas are in abundance, and chance is what you have been stewing on is already out in the wild. Execution and iteration on those core ideas becomes the differentiator and creator of value both for the consumer and you, the builder or operator.

A large amount of capital, bootstrapped or raised from a third party goes towards "pirate" metrics; acquisition, activation, retention, referral, and revenue. It is important to refine all factors that can increase the success of each stage leading to revenue. User onboarding is an often overlooked phase of the user experience journey.

Good onboarding gives a great first impression providing information and eliciting the desire for a yet-to-be-acquired benefit. Segmenting users from the start gives visibility across the funnel. It is not a one-time process, which is what many executives erroneously think. Even where the service on offer is simple, not everything can be communicated at once.

Potential customers are increasingly wary of requests for personally identifying data made by apps and platforms. It is best practice to communicate why you need access to particular data or permissions. Even as you do this, try to limit your benefit buffet to three items highlighted on their own to avoid confusing users.

On data collection, only go for what is essential and consider breaking that down in the odd chance that your requirements are an outlier or dictated by some oversight, for example, in healthcare and finance. Lawfulness, fairness, and transparency should be your north star.

Features are great, but you should ideally lead with how your product or service solves a problem and not just a listing of "we can do this". Communicate value and nudge your leads along. Let potential users know how much further they have to go. Of course, this depends on the complexity of your offering. For example, a meme app needs far fewer steps than a remittance service.

Leverage out-of-the-box tooling to make it easier for users to sign up. Many platforms used to put together mobile apps have well-tested and continuously updated extensions informed by millions of app deployments and heavy research. Registration, conversion and referral rates will fare better.

To close it out, remain top of mind throughout your users' lifecycle. Employ various messaging channels and touchpoints to inform, reward and upsell.