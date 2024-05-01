e-Citizen portal set for forensic audit amid ownership doubts

Ms Gathungu appeared before the committee chaired by Molo MP Kuria Kimani alongside top Treasury officials during the stakeholder engagement on the Public Audit (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
Mr Kimani sought to know whether the Auditor-General had conducted an audit on the government web-based revenue collection platform to ascertain the ownership, efficiency, and integrity of the system.
“We have engaged the Treasury on who actually owns the e-Citizen, but they told us the Auditor-General is conducting an audit on the platform. We have not been able to know who owns this critical system,” Mr Kimani said.
“We have been pushing as a committee to raise non-tax revenue. The e-Citizen generates significant non-tax revenues, but who actually owns this system? Is it government or private individuals? Have you conducted an audit on the e-citizen?”
The Government Digital Payment System was developed to ensure that individuals and businesses are enabled to make payments for government services electronically through all available channels.