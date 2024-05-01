e-Citizen portal set for forensic audit amid ownership doubts

A screenshot of the e-Citizen portal on May 1, 2024. 

By  Edwin Mutai

Nation Media Group

Political Reporter

The e-Citizen portal will undergo a forensic audit to ascertain its ownership, the amount transacted since its inception, and its integrity, Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has said.

She told the National Assembly’s Committee on Finance and National Planning that she has raised “very serious” issues about the management of e-Citizen, especially its controls.

“We have just concluded our annual planning for the audit for the 2023/24 financial year, and we intend to do an in-depth audit on the e-Citizen platform as a matter of priority,” said Ms Gathungu.

Related

“I know that when I raised preliminary concerns on the system in my annual audit, the Treasury is doing something to address those concerns.

“I will be auditing the system to ascertain the measures the Treasury has put in place to safeguard the system and its integrity.”

Read: State has little control over e-Citizen portal: Auditor General

Ms Gathungu appeared before the committee chaired by Molo MP Kuria Kimani alongside top Treasury officials during the stakeholder engagement on the Public Audit (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Mr Kimani sought to know whether the Auditor-General had conducted an audit on the government web-based revenue collection platform to ascertain the ownership, efficiency, and integrity of the system.

“We have engaged the Treasury on who actually owns the e-Citizen, but they told us the Auditor-General is conducting an audit on the platform. We have not been able to know who owns this critical system,” Mr Kimani said.

“We have been pushing as a committee to raise non-tax revenue. The e-Citizen generates significant non-tax revenues, but who actually owns this system? Is it government or private individuals? Have you conducted an audit on the e-citizen?”

The Government Digital Payment System was developed to ensure that individuals and businesses are enabled to make payments for government services electronically through all available channels.

Read: James Ayugi: e-Citizen founder on who is earning Sh50 controversial fee

[email protected]

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. Cider

    PRIME Sweet revolution: Women ditch hard drinks for the cider

  2. PRIME Foreigners break NSE selling spree with Sh1bn April inflows

  3. PRIME Banks, pension funds blocked from juicy infrastructure bonds

In the headlines

View All