e-Citizen portal set for forensic audit amid ownership doubts

The e-Citizen portal will undergo a forensic audit to ascertain its ownership, the amount transacted since its inception, and its integrity, Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has said.

She told the National Assembly’s Committee on Finance and National Planning that she has raised “very serious” issues about the management of e-Citizen, especially its controls.

“We have just concluded our annual planning for the audit for the 2023/24 financial year, and we intend to do an in-depth audit on the e-Citizen platform as a matter of priority,” said Ms Gathungu.

“I know that when I raised preliminary concerns on the system in my annual audit, the Treasury is doing something to address those concerns.

“I will be auditing the system to ascertain the measures the Treasury has put in place to safeguard the system and its integrity.”

Ms Gathungu appeared before the committee chaired by Molo MP Kuria Kimani alongside top Treasury officials during the stakeholder engagement on the Public Audit (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Mr Kimani sought to know whether the Auditor-General had conducted an audit on the government web-based revenue collection platform to ascertain the ownership, efficiency, and integrity of the system.

“We have engaged the Treasury on who actually owns the e-Citizen, but they told us the Auditor-General is conducting an audit on the platform. We have not been able to know who owns this critical system,” Mr Kimani said.

“We have been pushing as a committee to raise non-tax revenue. The e-Citizen generates significant non-tax revenues, but who actually owns this system? Is it government or private individuals? Have you conducted an audit on the e-citizen?”