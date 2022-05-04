Technology Sophos steps up cybercrime fight with new tool

By LYNET IGADWAH

More by this Author Summary Sophos made the acquisition through Mart Networks Group, a local firm linking vendors of technology to thousands of resellers in Africa and the Middle East.

Digital transformation in Kenya has brought with it an increase in cybercrimes with Sophos playing a major role in securing most regional organisations.

According to the recently published Sophos 2022 Threat Report, the evolution of ransomware attacks has become more service-based and targeted.

Next generation cybersecurity firm Sophos has acquired cloud-based security alert investigation and triage automation tool SOC.OS to help avert ransomware attacks for organisations.

The tool capable of handling high-volume security alerts from multiple platforms within an organisation will enable quick response to flagged cybersecurity cases.

“Ransomware continues to be one of the biggest cybersecurity concerns and these attacks are evolving all the time,” says Moiz Maloo, Managing Director, Mart Networks Group.

Attackers, the report says, are turning to additional extortion methods, such as stealing data and threatening to publish or sell this data to aggressive calling employees, putting pressure on their victims to pay.

Sophos researchers predict that in one year, a greater proportion of ransomware attacks will be based on ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) offerings, with specialist ransomware developers focused on creating and then leasing their malicious code and infrastructure to third-party affiliates.

“SOC.OS will also provide our Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem with a broader set of third-party telemetry, so security analysts have better visibility into important events and alerts,” said Joe Levy, chief technology and product officer, Sophos.

With cyberattacks, such as ransomware, becoming increasingly prevalent and complex, security operations teams are under constant pressure to monitor every aspect of their organization.

