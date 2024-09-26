Telemedicine bridging healthcare gap in Kenya

Limited access to health facilities and the low number of sector workers are major barriers to accessing services for many Kenyans especially those residing in rural areas.

Although a majority of Kenyans live in rural areas, they face challenges such as low doctor-patient ratios, fewer health facilities, long distances, lack of public transport, and poor road conditions.

A national survey conducted from 2019 to 2020 found that only 10 percent of health centres have the basic equipment and infrastructure needed to provide comprehensive diagnostic services.

In Kenya, telemedicine platforms are gaining traction due to the growing demand for remote healthcare services, helping to bridge the gap in healthcare access, especially in rural areas.

Telemedicine is the remote delivery of healthcare services using information and communication technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

AI and telemedicine are closely related, as the former enhances various aspects of telemedicine, making healthcare more efficient, accessible, and accurate.

AI contributes to telemedicine through diagnostics and decision support, remote monitoring, virtual health assistants, personalised treatment, predictive analytics, and improved patient experience.

Leading telemedicine platforms such as BYON8, Daktari Africa, Ilara Health, Zuri Health, ConnectMe, SASAdoctor, and Ecare have integrated AI into their telemedicine services to improve diagnostics, patient engagement, and decision support.

Josef Murad, CEO and co-founder of BYON8 says telemedicine can complement traditional healthcare facilities by safely meeting the needs of patients with various conditions and enabling a wider reach of healthcare services.

This can be achieved through video chats, phone calls, or transmission of images between healthcare professionals and patients.

"Telemedicine allows patients to consult with healthcare professionals, receive diagnoses and treatment recommendations without being physically present at the healthcare provider's location.

"It can be used for various medical services including routine check-ups, mental health consultations, and specialist appointments," says Mr Murad.

BYON8 is an AI-powered digital healthcare platform that enables patients to access services in a more convenient and affordable way. It provides free healthcare through an AI symptom checker, digital health services (including both digital and physical care), and medical packages. These packages are available as subscriptions for individuals and businesses, allowing patients to access outpatient services.

"Subscribing to BYON8's medical packages, which vary depending on the prescription, means that users don't have to pay out of pocket every time they access services, with consultation fees starting at Sh395," says Mr Murad.

Daktari Africa uses AI diagnostic tools to help healthcare providers analyse medical data during teleconsultations.

The AI helps doctors interpret symptoms and medical images, improving diagnostic accuracy, while Ilara Health integrates AI-powered diagnostic devices used in telemedicine consultations.

These devices help process and analyse patient test results, improving diagnostic accuracy, especially in low-resource settings.

Zuri Health integrates an AI-powered chatbot that interacts with patients, provides symptom assessments, and directs them to appropriate healthcare services.

The chatbot automates the initial triage of patients and connects them to doctors or other healthcare services.

With its extensive telemedicine infrastructure, Zuri Health is transforming healthcare in East Africa by delivering virtual consultations and personalised care directly to patients' mobile devices, ensuring that everyone has access to healthcare.

“Our aim is to remove obstacles to healthcare accessibility and geographic distance by using technology to provide medical consultations from the comfort of home.

"People who live in distinct locations with limited access to medical services will find this platform very helpful, therefore contributing to the equality of healthcare access in Kenya,” said Zuri Health.

According to Mr Murad, telemedicine is a promising avenue in Kenya's healthcare system that has the potential to provide safe and convenient access to healthcare, helping to address the low number of doctors and facilities.

The national doctor-to-population ratio is 1:4,000, which is lower than the World Health Organisation's recommendation of 1:1,000.

Although a relatively new practice in Kenya, telemedicine is one of the more unconventional ways of delivering healthcare including mobile clinics, home visiting doctors, air medical services, and online pharmacies, all of which aim to bring healthcare services closer to the people.

"Telemedicine allows patients to consult with doctors in real-time, which helps reduce the risk of mortality and promotes healthier lifestyles. It also improves the overall quality of life by reducing hospital admissions and improving health outcomes," says Mr Murad.

While telemedicine is a promising healthcare initiative, it faces challenges such as the high cost of smart devices such as mobile phones and tablets.

To address these challenges, Maximilian Mancini, co-CEO of Ilara Health, recommends collaboration between governments, technology companies, and healthcare institutions.

“A coordinated effort is required to establish comprehensive policies, ensure data privacy, and build a supportive ecosystem for the integration of AI in healthcare,” said Mr Mancini.