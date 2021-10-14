Technology TikTok deletes 81 million videos for violating community guidelines

By Vincent Owino

Chinese social media giant ByteDance has removed over 81.5 million videos globally from its TikTok platform for violating Community Guidelines and terms of service.

The company said in a statement on Thursday that 41 percent of the videos pulled down threatened minor safety, 20 percent were on illegal activities, and 14 percent were sexually explicit.

It also removed videos that encouraged violence, harassment and bullying, hateful behaviour, violent extremism, suicide and dangerous acts.

TikTok said in the Community Guidelines Enforcement report for the second quarter of 2021 that it has progressed and introduced new measures that improve proactive detection of and protection from hateful behaviour, harassment and bullying.

“To better uphold these policies, TikTok has continued to hire policy experts in civil rights, equity, and inclusion, and have rolled out unconscious bias training for its moderators,” the statement read.

“We also continued to roll out technology in additional markets that automatically detects and removes some categories of violative content.”

The number of removed videos pulled down in the second quarter increased by 20 million from the 61.9 million.