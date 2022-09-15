Technology UBA extends social media banking to Instagram

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has extended its digital banking to Instagram, targeting young millennials and Gen Z.

The Pan-African bank’s chat banking platform, Leo, will allow Kenyans to sign up for accounts, request a mini statement, top-up airtime, transfers money to an account or M-Pesa, check user balance and live chat the bank’s customer fulfillment centre.

Digital platforms continue to be the new strategies for financial firms to engage and gain customers amid increased social media activity and time spent on mobile devices.

“With over 2.7 million Instagram users in Kenya today, this innovative solution is aimed at attracting the youth by making banking fun and accessible,” Said Mr Chike Isiuwe, UBA Kenya Managing Director and CEO.

To use Instagram chat banking services, one is required to open an account with UBA Bank and the account linked to the IG platform.

Subsequently, one can search for the ‘officialubachatbanking’ verified handle on Instagram and simply send a direct message (DM) to Leo to begin the enrolment process.

A set of requirements are offered before the service is granted, making it convenient for one to transact on IG.

Existing customers can directly access and transact via the official handle on Instagram.

The bank unveiled the service on WhatsApp and Facebook in Kenya in July 2018 for marketing and reaching its clients for customer service.

