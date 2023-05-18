Technology US startup Elevate HR appoints Kenyan as new CEO

Kennedy Nyabwala. PHOTO | POOL

By JOHN MUTUA

Cloud human resource management firm ElevateHR Africa has tapped a Kenyan as its Africa CEO, as the firm seeks to expand its African reach.

The US-based firm has picked former MarketForce head of logistics Kennedy Nyabwala as the new CEO and will be tasked with expanding the startup’s operations in the region, targeting mainly small and medium businesses.

A surge in digitisation has made it critical for small businesses across Africa to tap innovative human resource solutions, which ElevateHR Africa is targeting.

Most of the small businesses on the continent mainly in the informal sector are still using paper-based platforms for functions including performance and payroll management.

“One of the signs of a growing ecosystem is when we begin to find amazing individuals with the right experience to work with. Nairobi’s startup scene is on a march,” ElevateHR Africa Co-founder Mark Karate said.

The firm is counting on its ability to provide a seamless platform to cure bottlenecks facing small businesses, allowing the firm to focus on expanding and growing revenues.

The start-up has its African hub in Nairobi and provides seamless platforms that integrate human resource functions for both administrators and employees.

ElevateHR Africa is backed by local investors and recently got funding from From Here Ventures, an early-stage venture fund that supports exceptional and innovative entrepreneurs in Africa.

The start-up was founded in 2021.

