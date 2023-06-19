Technology Boost for creatives after YouTube revises monetisation criteria

Dorothy Ooko, Head of Communications and Public Affairs, Google Africa (left) and Alex Okosi, Managing Director of Emerging Markets for YouTube in Europe, Middle East and Africa(EMEA) on June 14, 2023, during the YouTube Black Voices Creator Celebration at Trade Mark Hotel, Nairobi. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

More by this Author

Google-owned video-sharing platform YouTube has revised the eligibility criteria for content creators to monetise their accounts through its partner programme.

In an update, the firm slashed the number of required subscribers by half to 500, down from the previous requirement of at least 1,000 subscribers.

In the previous plan, a creator also needed to have netted either 4,000 watched hours in the preceding year or 10 million shorts views in the preceding 90 days to qualify for the YouTube Partner Programme (YPP).

The revised terms now require a minimum of three public uploads in the preceding 90 days and either 3,000 watch hours in the just-ending year or three million shorts views in the preceding 90 days. The platform said the new criteria would initially apply to creators in Canada, the US, the UK, South Korea and Taiwan before roll-out in countries where YPP is available.

“In 2022, we announced that we’re evolving the YouTube Partner Program to continue making YouTube a rewarding place for creators. Starting mid-June 2023, we’re expanding the YouTube Partner Programme to more creators with earlier access to fan funding and select Shopping features,” said YouTube in a blog post.

“For partners that are currently in YPP, there are no changes to programme benefits for you.”

For one to be able to join the expanded programme, they will be required to have an active AdSense account that will be linked to the channel or set up in the YouTube Studio when applying.

In Kenya, the number of YouTube channels making Sh100,000 or more in revenue is up over 25 percent year-on-year as of December 2022, while only 20 channels have more than a million subscribers.

→[email protected]