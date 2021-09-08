Economy ​​​​​​​Youth disowns MP Gachagua’s tender claim in Sh200m seizure suit

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A young entrepreneur whose company was allegedly used to receive and transfer millions of shillings from county governments to Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua's accounts has maintained that he never benefited from the transactions.

Mr Jim Carter Njagi, whose company Encarter Diagnostics was allegedly paid Sh123 million by the Bungoma County for the supply of theatre, intensive care unit and maternity equipment, has disowned an affidavit filed by Mr Gachagua as the MP tries to prove that the monies frozen by a State agency were payments for contracts he won through various companies.

Mr Njagi says he only signed the affidavit dated March 11, this year but never read the contents.

In the affidavit, Mr Njagi claims that he received money from Bungoma county government for the supply of medical equipment and after receiving the payment, he paid Mr Gachagua Sh35 million, for a loan granted to him to finance the project.

He says after winning the contract, he was asked by Mr Gachagua to make his (Mr Gachagua’s) secretary a signatory to the bank account he opened at Rafiki Micro Finance.

After supplying the medical equipment, Encarter was paid in phases, totalling Sh123 million but when he went to withdraw the money, he was shocked to find nothing.

“The facts on the payments to Encarter Diagnostics limited by Bungoma and Kwale County governments, I strongly dishonour the affidavit for reasons that I did not write the affidavit,” he said in a statement filed by Assets Recovery Agency yesterday.

In the matter, ARA wants Sh200 million belonging to Mr Gachagua, which was frozen in January, forfeited to the government arguing that the money is proceeds of crime.

The first-term MP allegedly received more than Sh12.5 billion through three accounts in Rafiki Micro Finance Bank but ARA says it could not trace more than Sh5 billion that had been deposited in the MP’s bank accounts.

Mr Gachagua has dismissed the claims saying the money has been in the same fixed revolving fund rotating between three accounts for the last seven years.

Upon maturing- quarterly- the principal amount plus interest earned are rolled back to the savings account, at his request.