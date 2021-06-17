Economy 2.5m snub calls to pick Huduma Namba cards

Catherine Wanjiku displays her Huduma Namba card after receiving it from Interior CS Fred Matiang'i at Kiambu County Commissioner's offices on November 18, 2020 during the launch of the national issuance. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

About 45 percent or 2.5 million Kenyans have failed to pick their Huduma Namba cards after the roll-out of mass distribution by the government four months ago.

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said only three million out of 5.5 million people have collected their cards as the government seeks to withdraw the current national identity cards in December.

“We have been able to process 5.5 million cards but the cards that have been collected so far are 3 million cards and about 2. 5 million cards are yet to be collected by our people,” said Colonel (Rtd) Oguna on Wednesday.

“This is a concern because these cards belongs to us. Kenyans receive messages notifying us about the readiness of our cards to be collected but many a times we do not respond to the notifications.”

The spokesperson said the Huduma Secretariat has been sending out two messages to those who had registered with the first requesting for the details of where they would like to collect their cards while the second one informs them that their cards are ready.

Col (Rtd) Oguna said that for those who do not respond to the messages, the card will be taken to a place where they registered as their residence during Huduma namba registration.

The government announced that the second registration will start soon, giving a chance to those who did no enroll in the first exercise to acquire the document set to replace the national identity card.