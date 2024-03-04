Economy 430 new train wagons boost Mombasa port freight services

Transport Principal Secretary Mohamed Daghar with Kenya Railways Senior Management flag off 430 new Wagons for Freight Servcies at the Port Reitz Station in Mombasa on March 04, 2024.

By WINNIE ATIENO

The Kenya Ports Authority is expecting to boost its plans to offer end-to-end logistics services following the arrival of 430 train wagons for both the standard gauge railway and meter gauge railway.

In total, Kenya Railways now has 1,900 wagons up from 1,600 for the SGR freight service whereas those at the MGR have risen from 1,395 to 1,595.

Each of the new wagons has a capacity of 65 tonnes and above as opposed to the old ones that can carry 36 tonnes.

Transport Principal Secretary Mohamed Daghar said the 430 new wagons will boost freight services and efficiency at the port of Mombasa.

However, the PS did not disclose the cost of the high-capacity wagons bought by the government.

“The other wagons are over 40 years old that is why we decided to continue enhancing the capacity of our old and new railway line,” Mr Daghar told journalists at the Port Reitz freight station in Mombasa.

He said the wagons that are of different specifications can ferry double-stack cargo.

These developments are expected to offer stiff competition to truckers.

Mr Daghar further added that the government is increasing efficiency at the port through shortening dwell time.

“We must shorten the time between when a ship comes to dock and the time it leaves. We must also ensure that containerised and conventional cargo is discharged efficiently and quickly. The best way to discharge very heavy and bulk cargo like steel ballets is through the train system,” he added.

According to the PS, the port of Mombasa had a backlog of close to 100,000 tonnes of cargo including 45,000 tonnes of steel coils.

He expressed the government's desire to continue serving its neighbours, including Uganda who are the largest users of the transit cargo at the port of Mombasa and South Sudan.

He said the KPA boss William Ruto is in discussions with Rwanda to ensure Kenya handles more of their cargo.

KPA has also recently opened an office in Goma in the DRC. “We are also handling cargo for Burundi and the immediate neighbour of Tanzania. We have rehabilitated our entire MGR line and are just left with a small section between Voi that connects us to the northern part of Tanzania. We are determined to open that last line to serve the market of the northern part of Tanzania," he added.

At the same time, the PS said in the next two months, Kenya will receive the last consignment of 20 wagons.

Some 50 new wagons were recently launched by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. In total, the government acquired 500 new cargo wagons.

Kenya Railways is also expected to introduce an additional 20 SGR passenger coaches later this year.

Kenya Railways managing director Philip Mainga said the recent move to increase fares for Madaraka Express did not affect passenger numbers.

"Nothing has changed, we are still doing 1,250 passengers (per day). This means Kenyans are still using SGR because it is convenient. People expected the numbers to go down but we have remained the same carrying the maximum capacity and that is why we are getting more coaches," said Mr Mainga.

