Economy AFA withholds sugar firm licences on breaches

By BRIAN AMBANI

Kenyan crops value chain regulator has withheld the licences of several sugar companies for reportedly exceeding their milling capacities, contributing to the depletion of mature cane.

Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) renews sugar milling licences annually to ensure millers comply with various National Environment Management Authority (Nema) requirements.

AFA chairman Cornelly Serem said on Tuesday the agency has withdrawn the licences of all millers pending vetting to check whether the millers crushed more cane than allowed.

“This is why up to now you have not received your licences apart from only one company,” said Mr Serem.

The former Aldai MP said this when he chaired a meeting involving private and public sugar millers, farmers and other sector stakeholders in Nairobi over the suspension.

“Some of the millers are processing beyond their capacities. We are consulting with Nema to make sure that they are complying before we renew their licenses,” said Mr Serem.

He said crushing more than what they are allowed depletes cane quickly, leading to the harvesting of immature crops. This has forced the government to stop local milling for four months for the cane to mature.

“Their licences are given annually and we renew them every July so that there is no abuse of these licenses. What we are seeing now is that if a miller has been given a licence to produce 1,000 metric tonnes are overshooting to 3,000 metric tonnes, which means they are going beyond the area they were given,” said the former lawmaker.

Crop Development PS Kello Harsama said the government officials would conduct a cane audit to establish the quantity of available mature cane for crushing.

He said millers are running to other areas supplying their cane to other factories and offering the farmers sweeter deals to take their cane.

“You can see that most of the millers are running over their areas because the area they were given a license to operate in is not able to support their factories. They are quite a number (that are in violation).”

Jaswant Rai, who owns Naitiri, West Kenya, Olepito, and Sukari sugar factories, tasked the government to research and develop cane varieties that mature faster to increase sugar production.

“KESREF (Kenya Sugar Research Foundation, now called Sugar Research Institute) has really let us down. they are still using seed cane variety that was developed even before independence,” said Mr Rai.

“Where we have mature sugarcane we have given permission that the cane be harvested. But this will have to be done in an organized manner,” said Mr Kello.

Mr Serem said that the majority of the cane in the field is between 11 and 13 months and that it will be ready for harvesting within the next three or four months which will allow factories to resume operations.

