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The 50-year-old building the body she wants at 80

Myra Denousse does a chest press at Alpha Fitness Gym on September 19, 2026.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Sinda Matiko

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Mrya Dennousse, 50, became a grandmother in June. Retirement from the rat race was not part of the plan. If anything, grandmotherhood appears to have given her another reason to keep moving.

“I am not your average grandma, you know. I may be old-school, but I am still very active,” she says with a chuckle.

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