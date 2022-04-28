Economy Agency starts assessing tailor, welder skills in plan to unlock State deals

By LYNET IGADWAH

More by this Author Summary The assessment -Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) policy aims to acknowledge all persons who have acquired skills and competencies from informal and non-formal settings.

Principal Secretary of Vocational and Technical Training (VTT) Margaret Mwakima said the first lot was assessed at the beginning of April.

The RPL process takes six weeks from the time an individual submits their evidence portfolio to the awarding of a certificate.

The State has started assessing tailors, hairdressers, automotive engineers, and welders ahead of awarding certificates in recognition of their skills.

“The selection was in the (above) fields which is clearly in tandem with government priorities,” she said.

The RPL process takes six weeks from the time an individual submits their evidence portfolio to the awarding of a certificate. It involves the assessment of practical work experience in either the formal or the informal sector.

The Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) then issues a certificate of recognition, once an applicant proves to be qualified.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during Madaraka Day celebrations last year gave the KNQA a 30-day ultimatum to issue a policy framework for recognition of informal sector skills.

He directed the agency to come up with a comprehensive plan under which youth in the jua kali sector can be awarded certificates based on the skills they have acquired.

The RPL policy is intended to address unfairness in tendering for contracts, which often lock out Jua Kali artisans and craftsmen due to lack of papers.

Dr Mwakima noted the government validated the National Standards for the Recognition of Prior Learning which form a basis of quality assurance of delivering RPL Process in Kenya.

