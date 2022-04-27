Economy Airport workers plan strike over pay deal

Kenya Aviation Workers Union Secretary-General Moss Ndiema. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

Wildlife and bird controllers, engineers as well as plumbers will also be expected to down their tolls starting next week Tuesday.

A workers' lobby has issued a strike notice in protest against Kenya Airport Authority's failure to conclude and implement a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) which was negotiated and agreed upon in 2019.

Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu) secretary-general Moss Ndiema said they will go on strike in the next seven days.

He termed KAA’s failure to conclude and implement the 2016-2019 CBA as in breach of mutual agreements.

The looming strike he said, will include security, customer service, firemen, and ground flight safety staff across all KAA airports in the country.

Wildlife and bird controllers, engineers as well as plumbers will also be expected to down their tolls starting next week Tuesday.

KAA has had a long-running battle with unionisable Kawu members over pay increases. The latest standoff looks set to distabillise operations across major travel facilities in the country.

KAA board had proposed to increase unionisable workers’ salaries by 6 percent yearly from 2016 to 2019. The move was aimed at preserving cash at the cash-strapped authority.

KAA has been struggling with supplier debt due to a fall in passenger numbers at airports.

