Amason Kingi elected Senate Speaker

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Former Kilifi governor Amason Kingi has been elected the Speaker of the Senate after Azmimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance members boycotted the exercise over alleged integrity issues surrounding some candidates.

Mr Kingi garnered 46 out of 66 votes to become the third speaker of the Senate after Ekwe Ethuro and Ken Lusaka.

The Azimio candidate for the speaker’s post Kalonzo Musyoka withdrew from the race at the last minute leaving Kenya Kwanza coalition members to elect their preferred candidate without much contest.

Following his withdrawal, Azimio La Umoja senators protested that the remaining candidates had integrity issues.

Homa Bay senator Moses Kajwang said they decided not to participate and ‘sanitise a fraudulent process’.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna complained that the senators were supplied with CVs of the candidates late and hence had no time to vet the candidates.

Meru Senator Kathure Murungi was elected the deputy speaker unopposed after Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo withdrew from the race.

