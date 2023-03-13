Economy Athi River EPZA railway link to cost Sh3.7 billion

A section of the Standard Gauge Railway overpass bridge passing across Athi River in Kitengela, Kajiado County. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

It will cost taxpayers Sh3.7 billion to build a 3.5-kilometre Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line link to the Export Processing Zone Authority (Epza) in Athi River to remove the last-mile connectivity challenges for exporters in the protected zones.

Manufacturers operating at Epza are currently being forced to truck their goods via road to the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Nairobi before they can be ferried via the SGR cargo train to Mombasa.

Teknobyte Limited, the firm contracted to do feasibility studies for the SGR siding says it will cost Sh3.7 billion to complete the line.

"The railway siding will provide faster movement of cargo between Nairobi to Mombasa more so for manufacturers operating at this Epza," said Teknobyte Limited Managing Director Mucemi Gakuru.

The project, he said, will start as soon as funds are available.

Works on the high-speed line, which will also entail the construction of a 600-meter gauge railway line at Epza in Athi River, a 1.13-kilometre road at the edge of Epza in Athi River, will take about 24 months to complete.

“Once the line is complete, it will have two SGR trains daily, one up, one down accommodated in the existing SGR timetable," he said.

"Kenya Railways will also provide rolling stock and do train operations."

The project will also entail the construction of a parking space at Epza in Athi River. It will accommodate up to 30 cars.

Works on the project will also see a 450 square meter go-down and a two-storey office block built at the facility.

