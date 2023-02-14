Economy Early works on Sh28bn Nairobi Railway City on

By DOMINIC OMONDI

Kenya Railways has announced early works on the Nairobi Railway City, a green city of office blocks, malls and a light industrial hub aimed at decongesting Nairobi’s city centre.

This comes after President William Samoei Ruto officially presided over the groundbreaking of the project in December last year at the Nairobi Central Railway station.

The United Kingdom has committed £80 million (Sh11.9 billion) for “The Nairobi Railway City” whose total cost is Sh28 billion.

The new city will relieve the Central Business District of part of the load in hosting enterprises through setting up economic zones that will comprise hi-tech industries and SMEs in a development set to create over 200,000 new jobs.

The multi-modal facility, which will be developed by British architects, will be situated within a 425-acre land piece, of which Kenya Railways owns 292 acres.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Mr Phillip Mainga said that the overall scope of phase one of the early works that have commenced covers the construction of a pedestrian footbridge across the Nairobi Railway Yard, construction of a new Nairobi Central Railway station and a public square.

The works also include hoarding and securing of the railway station and public park site, detailed drainage overhaul within the Nairobi Railway yard, construction of a new structural steel Locomotive shed at the Makadara Yard and relocation of the existing shed at Nairobi Yard, as well as the paving of Kenya Railways Headquarters driveway and car park.

“The pedestrian footbridge across the Nairobi Railway yard will be all-weather, modern and will also be convenient for people living with disabilities,” added Mainga.

