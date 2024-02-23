Menu

Auditor flags Sh10m spent on curtains for Rigathi Gachagua’s office

Friday February 23 2024
Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. File | NMG

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's office purchased curtains worth Sh10.27 million last year, even as he joined his boss in insisting that austerity measures were inevitable in the government.

Mr Gachagua’s office spent a total of Sh18.14 million on curtains and furniture alone, the Auditor-General has disclosed in an accountability report on spending of public funds in the national government for the year ended June 2023.

