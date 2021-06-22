Economy Auditor unearths MPs travel allowance theft

The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) is on the spot over Sh16.6 million paid to three MPs irregularly.

The three lawmakers blew out Sh16.6 million in triple payments for domestic travel, mileage claims and overseas travel, all done in the same day.

The three MPs were paid Sh11,392,479 in domestic travel and subsistence in respect of mileage claims.

“However, no explanation was provided as to why three Members were paid twice or thrice for the same date of travel,” Nancy Gathungu, the Auditor-General said in a report to Parliament.

Ms Gathungu said further examination of payments for claims by MPs for mileage and domestic subsistence facilitation revealed instances where some legislators were paid domestic subsistence facilitation and mileage claims amounting to Sh5,219,357 on days when they were outside the country and already receiving foreign subsistence allowances.

“In the circumstances, the propriety of the expenditure of Sh11,392,479 and Sh5,219,358 included under domestic travel and subsistence in the statement of receipts and payments for the year ended June 30, 2020 could not be determined,” Ms Gathungu said.

The Treasury has allocated Parliament Sh37.7 billion in the current financial year.

MPs are ordinarily reimbursed weekly mileage of about 18,000 per kilometre for return trip per kilometre depending on the distance covered. Those travelling long distance like Mandera, Lamu, Garissa Wajir, and Turkana pocket more than Sh1 monthly.

Mileage reimbursement is usually claimed Monday to Friday by MPs also draw Sh5,000 per committee sitting, while chairman laughs all the way to the bank with Sh15,000. Vice chairpersons draw Sh7,500.

Other perks include domestic subsistence (Sh19,000), house allowance (Sh2000,000). And Medical (Sh10 million) among others.

In a qualified audit opinion for the year ended June 30, 2020 Ms Gathungu said the PSC spent Sh303,881,415,626 in respect of use of goods and services.

