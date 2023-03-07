Economy Auditors skip Senate sitting due to lack of air tickets

By COLLINS OMULO

Public auditors from Kisumu County failed to attend a Senate meeting on Tuesday due to a lack of airfare attributed to a cash crunch facing the office of the Auditor General.

A Senate watchdog committee meeting adjourned when the auditors failed to show up.

The Public Accounts Committee chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ was to consider audit queries for Kisumu County Executive for the financial year ended June 2020.

The committee heard that meetings from Thursday to Monday morning failed to offer a solution.

“This is when it became clear that they would not make it. The morning meeting did not offer any solution,” said a liaison officer attached to the committee.

“This is the first time we are experiencing an incident where auditors do not attend an accountability meeting. There is a basic decay in the institution charged with accountability mandate,” said Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

The Nancy Gathungu office had been allocated Sh6.89 billion in the current financial year against a budget requirement of Sh8.9 billion.

In 2021, the office was allocated Sh5.53 billion against the resource requirement of Sh8.9 billion.

Besides the national and county governments, the Auditor General assesses about 10,000 public schools and all Levels 4 and 5 hospitals.

