Economy Cabinet orders separation of power transmission system

The Cabinet has ordered a split of Kenya’s electricity transmission system to ensure that a power failure in one part does not affect the whole country. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By DANIEL OGETTA

The Cabinet has ordered a split of Kenya’s electricity transmission system to ensure that a power failure in one part does not affect the whole country.

This, the government said, would resolve the loss of bulk in the transmission line that results in nationwide blackouts.

To address the overloading of transmission lines that cause blackouts, the Cabinet resolved that the Bomet-Narok line would be constructed with €250 million (Sh37.5 billion) from the African Development Bank.

The transmission line, which was funded in 2016, has never been completed due to legal disputes.

In addition, a $57 million (Sh8.55 billion) Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) solar project at the Seven Forks Dam will provide backup power. In addition, a €1.2 billion (Sh200 billion) KenGen solar power project at the Seven Forks Dam will provide a hedge against power outages. The Kamburu solar power project cost $57 million (Sh8.55 billion).

The 42-megawatt project, the government says, has a huge battery storage that can be used when the power fails.

The government also said the project would help conserve hydropower at the five dams that make up the Seven Forks.

President William Ruto, who chaired the meeting, said frequent power outages were hurting Kenya’s investment profile.

Kenya has experienced three nationwide blackouts in nine months, sparking a public uproar.

In a statement on Sunday, Kenya Power acknowledged the disruption of electricity supply to various parts of the country, while assuring that power would be restored “within the shortest possible time”.

The Sunday blackout was preceded by another on November 11.

At the same time, the Cabinet was informed that negotiations on the Economic Partnership Agreement between Kenya and the European Union have been concluded ahead of signing next week.

The agreement, which will give Kenya greater access to the European Union market, will also be submitted to Parliament for ratification.

The agreement has been in the making since negotiations began in 2002. In 2016, efforts to get the East African Community countries to sign together failed.

The cabinet was also informed that COMESA has again extended Kenya's sugar import quotas, which were due to expire this year. However, this is the last time the extension will be granted.

