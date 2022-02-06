Economy CBC department budget cut during crucial transition

PS Fatuma Chege during a September 2021 stakeholder meeting. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

More by this Author Summary The Treasury has allocated the Implementation of Curriculum Reforms department Sh339.9 million against a funding request of Sh911.9 million.

The budget will cover a period when the CBC moves to Grade 6, marking the end of primary school and the rollout of the new system to junior secondary school (Grade seven in 2023).

The new State department overseeing the implementation of Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is on to a rough start after the Treasury reduced its allocation for the year starting July.

The Treasury has allocated the Implementation of Curriculum Reforms department Sh339.9 million against a funding request of Sh911.9 million.

The budget will cover a period when the CBC moves to Grade 6, marking the end of primary school and the rollout of the new system to junior secondary school (Grade seven in 2023).

“The allocation will not be adequate for implementation of all our activities in a critical year when we move to junior secondary school,” Prof Fatuma Chege, the Principal Secretary for state department for the implementation of curriculum reforms told Parliament.

President Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled the department in February last year to monitor CBC rollout, track implementation and come up with mechanisms that prompt intervention.

Under the new system, elementary education is divided into pre-primary and primary education, taking two and six years respectively. Junior secondary starts from Grade Seven up to Grade Nine.

[email protected]