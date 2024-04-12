CBK upgrades governor residence for occupation after years of disuse

The official residence of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor is set for major renovation, an indication that the palatial home could be occupied after lying in disuse for close to nine years.

The house in Nairobi’s Muthaiga estate had been empty for eight years after former governor Patrick Njoroge opted to put up elsewhere.

The property sits on two acres and neighbours the residence of the late President Mwai Kibaki and the official houses of the US ambassador and British High Commissioner.

“The works to be carried out under this contract involves refurbishments to the main house, domestic servants’ quarters, guard house and generator room, erection of boundary wall, gate, associated civil, electrical and mechanical works,” the apex bank said in a brief.

Dr Njoroge exited as CBK boss in June last year after serving for eight years, paving the way for his successor, Kamau Thugee.

It was not immediately clear if Dr Thugge would move into the official residence once the renovation was done. CBK did not immediately respond to an enquiry on the matter.

The CBK governor's residence is among facilities that have been on the spot for remaining disused despite costing fortunes in taxpayer funds.

Other houses that have remained in disuse include the official residence of the Chief Justice and those built for the National Assembly and Senate Speakers.

The CJ residence, which was bought for Sh310 million, has never been occupied by successive office holders, including Willy Mutunga, David Maraga, and Martha Koome.

Both Senate and National Assembly Speakers, Amason Kingi and Moses Wetangula, still operate from their private homes and have not occupied the designated official residences.