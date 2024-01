Economy State House upgrade to cost taxpayers Sh795m by June

A general view of the state house, official residence of the president of Kenya, in Nairobi on December 18, 2023. PHOTO | AFP

By KEPHA MUIRURI

More by this Author

Taxpayers will spend Sh795 million on sprucing up State House Nairobi in the largest upgrade of the 117-year-old building.

Read moreHERE