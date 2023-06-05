Economy Counties to receive Sh33bn April allocation this week

COLLINS OMULO

Counties will receive Sh33.3 billion as April disbursement by the end of the week following a deal between governors and the Treasury.

The development comes amid fresh threats of the shutdown of the devolved units due to the failure of the Treasury to release funds to the counties.

Speaking after an intergovernmental budget and economic council (IBEC) meeting on Monday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the counties are owed Sh94.35 billion as allocations for April, May and June.

However, the meeting agreed that the Treasury will release the April allocation by the end of the week and another Sh31.4 billion for May by June 19, 2023.

He added that so far, the Exchequer has disbursed Sh305.25 billion to the 47 county governments out of the Sh370 billion due to them for the financial year ending June 30, 2023.

“We explained to the governors the financial strain the government is under and they have understood. We have agreed with them that owing to the difficult situation the government is in, we will release the April allocation by the end of the week and May one by June 19,” said the DP.

Further, he said that the Treasury has committed to clear the June allocation, which is Sh29.65 billion, before the end of the current financial year.

“The National Treasury has given its commitment without guarantees to clear the June allocation before the financial year ends but if that is not possible then the governors should bear with us,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u, Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o, Council of Governors chairperson Anne Waiguru, and a host of other governors.

