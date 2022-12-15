Economy Court extends freeze on Ketraco staff multi-million properties

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The High Court has extended orders freezing several properties including cars and bank accounts belonging to a senior official of a state agency alleged to have been acquired through corruption.

The properties belonging to Peter Maina Njehia, who works at the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) were frozen last year, pending a petition for forfeiture of the assets to the state.

They include 40 developed properties, eight cars and millions of shillings in bank accounts allegedly linked to bribes and kickbacks for State tenders.

Justice Esther Maina extended the order freezing the properties for six months, saying the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) application was merited.

The anti-graft agency claims that the multi-million shilling assets acquired by Mr Njehia in the 11 years to 2021 were the proceeds of crime and did not match his known income.

The properties include rental apartments, farms for commercial agriculture and townhouses spread in Nairobi, Nakuru and Nyandarua counties.

Also frozen are Sh58.5 million held in several SACCO accounts under Mr Njehia’s name and that of his spouse.

Justice Esther Maina granted the order freezing the money for six months pending the conclusion of investigations.

According to documents filed by the EACC in court, Mr Njehia’s salary between 2010 and March 2021 stood at Sh35.7 million-plus imprest amounting to Sh4.48 million.

It is alleged that Mr Njehia used his position to influence and award tenders at Ketraco and the Ministry of Transport, where he previously worked.

“The respondent has illegally and irregularly engaged in the influence and award of tenders, procurement and payment of goods and services, which has seen him abuse his office, receive bribes, embezzle public funds and engage in corrupt conduct,” the EACC said in the petition filed before the anti-corruption division of the High court.

The EACC says there are reasonable grounds to suspect that the official accumulated assets disproportionate to his known legitimate source of income.

