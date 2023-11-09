Economy Court suspends Gazette notice doubling prices of IDs, passports

The High Court on Thursday suspended a Kenya Gazette Notice that reviewed charges of critical documents like identity cards, passports and government staff badges, pending the determination of a petition filed by a Nakuru-based doctor.

While certifying the case by Dr Magare Gikenyi as urgent, Justice Lawrence Mugambi suspended the increase of the levies and other fees contained in the gazette notice dated November 6.

The judge further directed Dr Gikenyi to serve the court documents upon the CS Treasury Njuguna Ndung’u and his Interior counterpart Kithure Kindiki alongside the Attorney General Justin Muturi within three days and set November 29 for mentioning of the matter to confirm compliance.

“A conservatory order be and is hereby issued suspending Gazette Notices No. 15239-15242 dated 6th November 2023 and/or any other document purporting to give authority to increase or review the charges/fees/levies specified therein pending the hearing and determination of this Application inter-partes,” the judge said.

In the changes, the cost of processing a basic passport went up by 66.7 percent to Sh7,500 in the latest review of charges and fees announced by Prof Kindiki.

To process a 34-page ordinary passport was been increased from Sh4,500, a move that is likely to make it hard for ordinary Kenyans to acquire the critical travel document.

Kenyan citizens will also have to part with Sh20,000 to replace a mutilated passport, up from Sh10,000, while to replace a lost passport will set one back by Sh20,000.

Kenyans who lose their ID will pay Sh2,000 to replace a national identity card. This is 20 times the Sh100 that Kenyans have been paying.

Late registration of death will cost bereaved families Sh500 from Sh150 while civil servants who want to replace their job cards will pay Sh2,000 from Sh100.

Dr Gikenyi argued that the increase was made in a capricious and arbitrary manner such that it’s as high as 20 times of the original and also introduced new charges.

The Nakuru-based surgeon said the amounts were increased arbitrary without any formula or public participation whatsoever.

“In considering NPR (Not Previously Registered) would affect young Kenyans joining the age of majority, this increase is likely to affect young Kenyans and hence make it difficult for them to get Identity cards, the effect which will lead to inability to get job opportunities,” he said.

He further argued that the reviews were not approved by Parliament and the court should, therefore, intervene and stop the illegal increase of fee and levies.

Other than fees for passport, identity card fees and registration of births and deaths, Prof Kindiki also reviewed citizenship fees and fees on permanent residence.

The fees review comes at a time when the Land Ministry has also hiked fees levied on land registration by up to 100 times, impacting the cost of home and land ownership.

President William Ruto is keen to increase revenue collection by also going after the fees and fines charged by State agencies have remained unchanged for decades.

