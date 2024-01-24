Economy Debt chief exits Treasury after Eurobond fallout

Haron Sirima has confirmed his exit as director-general in charge of debt management at the Treasury.

By JAMES ANYANZWA

More by this Author

The Kenya Kwanza government is parting ways with the director-general in charge of debt management at the Treasury, Haron Sirima, amid escalating debt sustainability concerns that have forced the Exchequer to retreat on a plan to buy back $300 million of the $2 billion Eurobond that matures in June this year.

The former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Deputy Governor, who has been at the helm of the debt management unit since June 2018, confirmed his exit without divulging details surrounding his departure.

Read more HERE