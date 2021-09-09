Economy Demand for cooking gas defies fuel sector slump

A cooking gas outlet in Kasarani, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author Summary Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data shows that households used 326, 200 tonnes of cooking gas last year, a four percent rise from 2019.

The rise came at a time more people worked from home, fueling the consumption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Consumption of cooking gas rose last year but demand for petrol, diesel, kerosene, and aviation fuels fell in the wake of reduced activity in the transport sector due to the coronavirus-induced disruptions.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data shows that households used 326, 200 tonnes of cooking gas last year, a four percent rise from 2019. The rise came at a time more people worked from home, fueling the consumption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Consumption of other fuels dropped 11 percent to 4.35 million tonnes from 4.87 million tonnes a year as demand waned due to the transport restrictions that including suspension of internal and domestic flights for four months.

Consumption of jet fuel and aviation spirit dropped 44 percent to 396,700 tonnes in the wake of the restrictions.

Petrol and diesel consumption dropped 2.2 percent to 3.55 million tonnes last year as long-distance transport to Mombasa and Nairobi and other counties and the work from home policy cut demand.