Diani tops Africa’s holiday beach destinations ranking

Diani in Kwale County has once again been voted Africa’s leading beach destination, beating its counterparts in the continent in the latest World Travel Awards.

Diani, located south of Mombasa City, is renowned for its white sands and pristine beaches. This is the eighth time Diani has been voted the leading beach destination in Africa, with the awards being special since they were being held in the South Coast destination for the first time.

Resorts located in Diani were also among the many feted across the continent, in the awards that acknowledge and celebrate excellence across various sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

The Leopard Beach Resort and Spa won Africa’s leading hotel residences, Chale Island was voted the leading Private Island Beach Resort, Baobab Beach Resort and Spa was voted the leading family resort, Swahili Beach won the leading Beach Resort in Africa, and Diamonds Leisure Beach and Gold Resort, won Africa’s leading Resort 2024.

Besides Diani, Nairobi’s tourism facilities also emerged the best with Pride Inn Azure winning the best and Nairobi winning Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination. Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was the Leading Airport in Africa, while Kenya Airways, Africa’s Leading Airline Brand.

Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani who received Diani’s award said that the recognition would draw more visitors and would translate to more jobs and a boost in the economy.

“We have been supporting most resorts, and the fact that the destination has won, means more visitors will be attracted to our county and more youth getting opportunities in the hospitality sector,” said Ms Achani.

Despite the awards, Kenya lost its title to Tanzania for being Africa’s leading destination in 2024, marking a notable shift in the competition for top travel. 27 countries participated in this year’s awards.

Speaking after the awards, World Travel Awards Founder Graham Cooke, said they saw it best to host the awards in Diani because of its uniqueness.

“We wanted to show the diversity of Kenya, from the resorts to the people. Kenya has an indigenous hospitality population which is an economic driver. Diani is also a beautiful beach that needs the recognition it deserves,” he said.

Diamond Leisure Beach and Golf Resort General Manager Andrews Cook said Diani hosting the awards showcased Diani in front of the whole of Africa, a great move to promote the destination.

Leopard Residences manager Joan Ndung’u whose facility won the best in Africa for the third time since 2022, said this was a testament for their commitment to ensure each guest gets a superior experience.

“Each year we do something different that makes us stand out hence the results,” she said, adding that the awards challenge players in the industry to keep improving their services.