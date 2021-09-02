Economy EACC commissioners in surprise resignation

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary Two commissioners of the anti-graft body yesterday resigned close to a year before the end of their six-year term.

Dr Dabar Abdi Maalim and Rose Mghoi Macharia resigned Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), according to a tweet sent by State House.

The tweet did not state the reasons for their resignation.

The two were appointed on December 17, 2015, by President Uhuru Kenyatta alongside commissioners Paul Mwaniki Gachoka and Sophia Lepuchirit.

The statement from the State House said that President Kenyatta had accepted their resignations. “President Uhuru Kenyatta has today, September 1, received and accepted the resignation of Dr Dabar Abdi Maalim and Mrs Rose Mghoi Macharia as commissioners,” read the tweet.

Section 9(b) of the EACC Act 2011 provides for the resignation of a member of the commission by way of notice in writing addressed to the President.

“On behalf of the EACC, we wish to express our sincere gratitude to the members for their immense contribution... The efforts have bolstered the stability and optimal performance of EACC,” a statement EACC chairman Eliud Wabukala read.