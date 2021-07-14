Economy EACC targets Treasury official’s Sh50m assets

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary The Anti-graft watchdog wants more than Sh50.6 million belonging to an official working at the Treasury forfeited to the government, arguing that it is unexplained wealth as it is not commensurate with his salary of Sh144,000.

The targeted wealth includes Sh36.7 million held in several accounts Absa Kenya, Co-operative Bank and KCB and four parcels of land in Nairobi, Donyo Sabuk and Matungulu in Machakos County.

The Anti-graft watchdog wants more than Sh50.6 million belonging to an official working at the Treasury forfeited to the government, arguing that it is unexplained wealth as it is not commensurate with his salary of Sh144,000.

The targeted wealth includes Sh36.7 million held in several accounts Absa Kenya, Co-operative Bank and KCB and four parcels of land in Nairobi, Donyo Sabuk and Matungulu in Machakos County, and one motor vehicle, suspected to have been acquired illegitimately.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission says Charles Muia Mutiso, who heads Debt Management Department at the Treasury, earns a monthly salary of Sh144,675 and net pay of Sh118,691. This translates to a net salary and allowances of Sh12.8 million for five years up to April 2020.

He had allegedly accumulated wealth totalling Sh96.6 million during the period, and the EACC deducted his legitimate earnings leaving the unexplained balance of Sh50.6 million. Mr Mutiso received in accounts credits amounting to Sh41.8 million between April 1, 2015, and April 30, 2020.

He allegedly received Sh7.5 million through M-Pesa and Sh21.9 million in deposits, but he withdrew the money between April 1, 2015, and April 30, 2020.

“There is sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the respondent has unexplained assets to the tune of Sh45,426,196.70 and the said assets should be forfeited to the Government of Kenya, and any difference in value at the date of judgment should be paid to the government,” said the EACC in the petition.

The agency said Mr Mutiso, a public officer, had accumulated assets disproportionate to his known legitimate sources of income.

The EACC said the State employed the official as a senior assistant director, external resources in 2014.

He later became the deputy director of external resources, and now he is the head of debt management.